GLOR, Joyce L.

GLOR - Joyce L. It is with great sadness that the family of Joyce Glor announces her passing away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the age of 83. Joyce was devoted to her husband of 65 years, Bill. Along with Bill, her children Linda (Gary), Patricia (Dan) and Robert (Lisa) will miss her every day. She enjoyed many laughs with her grandchildren and their spouses Michael, David (Charlene), Leigh-Ann (Matt), Shawn (Kristi), Caleb (Amanda), Danielle (Joe), Hayley (Blake) and Molly (Josh). The great-grandkids, Saidie, Noah, Kierstin, Jaden, Piper, Savanna and Bryce made her so happy. She was predeceased by her grandson Marc and he is sadly missed. Loving sister of Charlyn, Nancy and the late Edward. A funeral service in her memory will be held on Saturday, June 9th at 1:30pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6897 Milestrip Rd., Orchard Park. In honor of Joyce, hug your family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com