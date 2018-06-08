BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bucky and Sully
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Business
Commentary
Fandom
For the record
Game day
Long form
Multimedia
Nostalgia
Stats
Xs and Os
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
Buffalo Brides
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
NeXt
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Sign In
Subscribe
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Method Man, Redman open Canalside Live 2018 season
Method Man connects with the fans, which numbered more than 10,000 a the first Canalside Live! of the year.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Wu Tang Clan's Method Man, left, and Def Squad's Redman perform.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Redman performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Opening night draws a large crowd.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fans get into the music.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Redman and Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Method Man and Redman.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sayee Johnson, left and Erika Washington of Buffalo dance to the music.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Redman and Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More than 10,000 fans were in attendance to greet the first Canalside show of the season.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Redman and Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Yasir Wells sits on his big sister's shoulders.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Redman and Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Redman and Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man is on right.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A good vantage point sometimes requires a little agility.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A fan gives the "W" hand sign for the Wu-Tang Clan of Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Redman performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Redman and Method Man.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Redman performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Method Man performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sheninah Henry of Buffalo jumps up and down with exuberance.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Senica Da Misfit is one of the opening acts.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Senica Da Misfit, one of the openers, performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Senica Da Misfit, one of the openers, performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Garland Overton of Buffalo does some dancing to the music.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Senica Da Misfit, one of the openers, performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Senica Da Misfit, one of the openers, performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Boats gather on the water by Canalside.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Senica Da Misfit, one of the openers, performs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Drew Mosely and his girlfriend Kaychoya Hill wear breast cancer awareness sneakers because Kaychoya is a breast cancer survivor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Katie Decker of LeRoy comes to the show.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Handz On is one of the openers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The stage is reflected in the sunglasses of Richard Polley of the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Handz On is one of the openers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Handz On is one of the openers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A fan gets a photo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Handz On is one of the openers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fans enjoy the music.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Christina Rogers of Niagara Falls has a front row spot.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The crowd is asked to raise the peace sign in honor of Prince's birthday.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Boats gather on the water by Canalside.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A woman gets a selfie.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Charlotte Carter, 3, rests on a blanket while Timothy Pierce, 5, runs around it.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Ana Rodriguez of Mexico dances to the music with her boyfriend Leearon Newsome. She's in Buffalo visiting her boyfriend's family.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fans enjoy the show.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
DJ Milk, a local performer, opened the night with two other DJs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cameron Hutcherson dances to the music.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Opening night draws a large crowd.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Remzi Yates III, 7, dances with DJ Milk in the pit before Method Man & Redman come on.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A fan gets a photo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Kiss the Summer Hello
Rasmus Dahlin, NHL Draft prospects participate in youth hockey clinic
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Outdoor spaces: A peaceful setting in Parkside
Photos from our readers: National Selfie Day
Line of pink, plastic flamingos sets a world record
Operation Clean Sweep
The long, grueling road to becoming a Buffalo firefighter
Free haircuts offered at Fireman's Park
Photo:
1
/ 57
Friday, June 8, 2018
The Canalside Live season opens with headliners Method Man & Redman, Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Smiles at Method Man and Redman at Canalside
Canalside Live kicks off with crowd estimated at more than 10,000
Review: Jeff Miers examines epic Canalside opener
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article