Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs sets opening date, unveils menu

Heads up, hot-dog lovers.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs owners Frank and Paul Tripi will open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant on June 11 at 707 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda, at the intersection of Starin Avenue, with hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The project of the food truck connoisseurs was announced in November, updated last month with news that Frank's EXPO Market venture would end and now has reached the cusp of opening.

“For the past five years, Paul and I have worked tirelessly to grow this business from a single food truck to a team with big ideas and goals," said Frank Tripi in a release. "Monday, we get to open the doors to our first restaurant and celebrate all of that hard work with everyone in the community."

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs takes an intentionally different approach to its signature fare, responsibly sourcing ingredients and serving hot dogs free of nitrates, preservatives and artificial ingredients.

While The News' Andrew Galarneau teased the introduction of the half-smoke ($6.99), a Washington, D.C. specialty comprising spicy beef and pork sausage and topped with all-beef chili, mustard and onions, the Tripi brothers have released their opening menu.

A perhaps overlooked item on the menu is Frank's french fries ($3.09 small, $4.19 large), dubbed by Galarneau as one of the 10 best Buffalo has to offer.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are abundant on the menu, which differs from the food truck menu most notably in the burger and nacho categories.

Canned beer, including local brands, will be available upon the restaurant's launch.

INFO: Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, 707 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com