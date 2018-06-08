Flying over WNY: 360-video from cockpit of WWII plane Whiskey Seven

Buffalo News photographer Derek Gee offers a 360-video taken from the cockpit Thursday of the "Whiskey Seven," a C-47 Douglas Skytrain transport that dropped U.S. paratroopers over Normandy during the D-Day invasion nearly 75 years ago.

The "Whiskey Seven" was taking part in a WWII Heritage Flight over WNY to draw attention to the Thunder of Niagara Air Show in Niagara Falls this weekend. Other planes making the heritage flight were the Memphis Belle, a vintage Boeing B-17 bomber; a North American P-51 Mustang fighter and a Vaught F4U Corsair fighter.