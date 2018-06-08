Essex Homes opens new, upscale ‘Easton’ in Orchard Park

Essex Homes has announced the opening of 52 Knoche Way, its newest customized and fully-furnished model home in Knoche Farm Estates, a private community located off Milestrip Road.

The spacious two-story “Easton” is part of the builder’s “Premier Series.” At 4,282 square feet, there are four bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a fully finished lower level. The model doubles as an Essex Selection Center where new customers may make selections ranging from roofing and siding to cabinets, countertops and flooring for their new home.

The Easton’s handsome Craftsman-style exterior has stone veneer accents, soldier stone headers, and a combination of gray shake shingle siding and maintenance-free vinyl siding.

Inside, the open concept floor plan maximizes available space to create a seamless flow throughout the home.

“We’ve really embraced a new era of modern design with this model home by taking one of our most popular new floorplans and incorporating elements that are the result of hours of new product research, feedback from our clients and ideas taken from the National Association of Home Builders International Builder’s Show held in Orlando,” said Greg Nanula, Regional Sales Manager for Essex.

“By maximizing the open space concept throughout the kitchen, dining room, family room, and sunroom we can enhance the feeling of togetherness families desire.”

The decorative glass front door opens into a light-filled, two-story foyer. Ceramic wood plank tile runs throughout most of the first floor with variations of color and natural gray tones that mimic hardwood flooring.

To the right of the foyer, double-French doors accent a classic den with crown molding and chair rail. Adjacent to the den is a formal dining room with a coffered ceiling featuring crown molding, chair rail and panel shadow boxes.

Just beyond the dining room is a contemporary kitchen with Zodiaq® quartz countertops, an expansive island with stunning waterfall quartz side panels and a unique, textured ceramic tile backsplash.

Built-in, stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, wood dovetail drawers with soft-touch guides, under-cabinet lighting, crown molding and five-piece drawer fronts with satin-nickel accents add to the sleek look.

A large pantry utilizes a chic sliding barn door to close it off when not in use.

Windows, including transoms at the rear of the home, provide lots of natural light and panoramic views of the lake and woodlands.

The centerpiece of the expansive great room is a two-sided, see-through gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone veneer and a “floating” mantle. The fireplace “bumps out” to the exterior wall, so a fire can be enjoyed on the maintenance-free deck accessed by a sliding glass door from the lovely adjacent sunroom with its cathedral ceiling.

An open oak staircase leads to a finished basement spanning over 1,000 square feet. The area is a show stopper with its luxury amenities including vinyl plank flooring, a wet bar with ceramic tile backplash, a raised bar with quartz countertops and a half bath.

Highlights include a linear electric fireplace with a flat panel TV and a game room. The walk-out leads to a covered patio that also overlooks the lake.

“This is the type of home you’ll never want to leave. It truly is a ‘must see’ home,” said Nanula.

The staircase to the second level leads to a sizable loft area making a cozy place for relaxation or family activities. Just beyond the loft is a master suite with crown molding and accent lighting inside of a box ceiling.

“The master bath conveys the feeling of your own, personal European spa. It’s just some of the many eclectic features showcased in this home,” said Nanula.

Luxury amenities include heated floors, dual vanities with quartz countertops, a private commode, a soaking tub and a ceramic-tiled shower with a frameless glass enclosure accented by floor-to-ceiling, vein-cut wall tile that mimics richly-colored marble.

The bedroom includes two, spacious his/her walk-in closet systems by California Closets and a ceramic-tiled private bath featuring a box ceiling and elegant crown molding.

Three, generously-sized secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, have access to a main bath and a second-floor laundry.

Located off the three-bay garage is a ceramic-tiled mudroom with crown molding, a built-in bench and storage cubbies.

The model at 52 Knoche Way sits on an expansive lot within a parklike setting of tree-lined lots. Many lots have no rear neighbors, and views of the beautiful lake.

Knoche Farms’ proximity to the highly-regarded Orchard Park Central School District, popular recreational areas, and downtown Buffalo make it an attractive location.

Prospective buyers looking to build within Knoche Farms may choose from several functional floor plans such as the “Easton,” along with luxury amenities and custom options to personalize their homes. Pricing in Knoche Farms begins in the mid-300s.

This new “Easton” model is open daily from 1-5 p.m. (closed Fridays).

For more information, contact Greg Nanula, Regional Sales Manager at (716) 667.7533 (model) or (716) 906.4660 (mobile). Visit essexhomeswny.com to see all the Essex Homes’ communities throughout WNY.