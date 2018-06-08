Duplicate Bridge: June 9, 2018

The Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which offers silver master points, will be held Monday, June 11, to Saturday, June 16, at local ACBL Sanctioned bridge clubs. The Airport Bridge Club will hold two STaC games daily, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., with no extra fee.

* * *

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will hold a memorial charity game at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 10, in memory of founding member Joan Rose, who died earlier this year.

* * *

Bridge Club Meridian has moved from its longtime venue at the Zion Church in the Town of Tonawanda to facilities at 209 S. Youngs Road, Amherst. Games are held every Monday at 10:30 a.m.

* * *

Tournament calendar

Buffalo Non-Life Master Sectional – Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 8. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 19. For info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 3. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn Parkway Conference Centre, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Buffalo Regional – Adams Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 21. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Canandaigua. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport, 1111 Airport Blvd., Coraopolis, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Toronto Fall Regional – Delta by Marriott Airport Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/DoubleTree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza, Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

* * *

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

* * *

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is (716) 849-4420.

* * *

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson expects to reach a career total of 2,400 master points during the upcoming STaC Week. He blogs about his progress toward Gold Life Master (2,500 points) and other bridge adventures here.

* * *

Duplicate scores

Week of May 28 to June 3

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Bob Linn and John Ziemer, 65.63%; B/C: Nadine Stein and Ron Henrikson, 55.28%; east-west, A/B: Sandi England and David Donaldson, 62.78%; C: Paula Salamone and Miri Salamone-Burnett, 48.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – North-south, A: Bob Linn and John Ziemer, 61.75%; B: Sandi England and David Donaldson, 51.58%; C: George Mayers and Marian Morber, 51.08%; A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 57.83%; B: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 57.08%; C: Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 48.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 62.04%; B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 59.08%; C: Mary Terrana and Marilyn Sultz, 50.70%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 65.33%; B: Joanne LaFay and Sandi England, 61.36%; Dorothy May and Ron Henrikson, 58.58%; C: Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Chang, 45.14%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Howell. Paula Kotowski and Gay Simpson, 57.88%; Nadine Stein and Bob Linn, 57.64%; Marietta Kalman and Judy Kaprove, 56.71%; Ruth and Michael Kozower, 55.28%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 54.58%; (tie) Fenton Harrison and Joe Rooney, Eva Schmidt and Joyce Greenspan, 52.08%; east-west, A/B: Sandi England and Bob Kaprove, 60.42%; Martha and John Welte, 57.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – World Wide Bridge Contest. North-south, A: Sandi England and Ken Meier, 56.55%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 56.25%; B: Martha and John Welte, 51.79%; east-west, A: Joanne LaFay and Liz Clark, 62.20%; Alan Greer and Bill Boardman, 60.12%; B: Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 54.76%; C: Hannah Weinberg and Christine Malarkey, 46.73%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – World Wide Bridge Contest. North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 57.44%; B: (tie) Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, Martha and John Welte, 56.85%; east-west, A: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 59.82%; Dorothy May and Dale Anderson, 53.87%; B: (tie) Ed Morgan and Ron Henrikson, Chuck Heimerl and Al Dickman, 51.19%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Jim McClure and Judy Zeckhauser, 62.80%; B: Marilyn Steffan and Patty Porter, 61.61%; Phyllis Wilkinson and Ginny Panaro, 60.71%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 55.95%; C: Susan Levy and Sandra Morrison, 50%; east-west, A: Audrey Ray and Heather Roberts, 66.07%; B: Richard McGowan and Burt Freiman, 62.80%; C: Gail Pitterman and Janie Polk, 52.98%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Open Game. One winner. A: Chris Urbanek and Stan Kozlowski, 62%; B: Mike Ryan and Judy Graf, 60%; C: John Marvin and Adrian Figliotti, 54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – One winner. A: Bud Seidenberg and Judy Graf, 66.20%; B: Bill Rushmore and Stan Kozlowski, 54.17%; C: Claire Gareleck and Betty Metz, 49.54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A/B: Chip Kean and Judy Zeckhauser, 57.36%; C: Laura Houghtaling and Jane Roberts, 53.66%; east-west, A/B: Denise Slattery and Larry Abate, 62.35%; Jim Easton and Marilyn Wortzman, 56.33%; C: Martha Quinn and Rose Bochiechio, 46.49%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. A: Penny and Peter Shui, 66.07%; Ken Meier and Pat Rasmus, 58.33%; Davis Heussler and David Colligan, 54.76%; B: John Marvin and Ten-Pao Lee, 52.38%; C: Rajinder Puri and Rajarshi Roy, 45.83%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A: Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 62.20%; B/C: Betty Metz and Ginny Panaro, 53.87%; east-west, A/B/C: Adrian Figliotti and Jo Nasoff-Finton, 60.71%; B/C: Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 55.65%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – One winner. Ten-Pao Lee and Stan Kozlowski, 56.48%; (tie) Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargesheimer, Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 55.56%; (tie) Claire Gareleck and Chris Urbanek, Penny and Peter Shui, 54.63%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 57.5%; Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 52.5%; (tie) Bob and Joan Ciszak, Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, 47.5%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Howell. Mike and Vince Taeger, 59.3%; Sam Grossman and Chuck Heimerl, 58.9%; Janet Frisch and Anne O’Connor, 57.4%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Howell. Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 64.44%; Dian Petrov and Mohan Prabhu, 61.85%; Jim and Paula Jones, 56.30%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 55.93%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Howell. Ed Harman and Alicia Kolipinski, 66.67%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.58%; (tie) Dave and Jane Larcom, John and Barbara Scott, 54.17%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Howell. (Tie) Neola McGuire and Diana Brown, Shirley Thompson and David Mathis, 54%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 57%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 56%; east-west, (Tie) Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, Carl Gebauer and Cindy Darone, 56%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Nick Leibovic and Sue Levy, 59.4%; Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 58.1%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 50.6%; east-west, Ruth Jones and George Lee, 59.4%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 56.3%; Perry Hoffman and Judith Nichol, 48.1%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Marge McMillen and Marge Zaprowski, 57%; Judy Thielman and Stan Kozlowski, 52%; east-west, Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 56%; (tie) George Dorigo and Bob Stroman, Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 48%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, (Tie) Mary Veitch and Carmella Losi, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 55%; Evelyn Vitello and Edna Fill, 53.1%; east-west, Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 67.5%; Edna Henrich and Thelma Frauenhofer, 54.3%; Joanne Biondo and Julie Albert, 51.2%.

