DEVEREAUX, James P., Jr.

DEVEREAUX - James P., Jr. Passed away June 6, 2018 in the VA Hospital in Buffalo. Born September 28, 1944, in Cambria, he was the son of James and Anna (Perry) Devereaux, Sr. James served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967 during Vietnam. He worked for 35 years at Harrison Radiator where he was a welder, retiring in 1999, and served as UAW Committeeman from 1988-1999. James was also a farmer which he enjoyed. He was a member of the Veterans Committee since 1985 serving as chairman in 1996 and alternate chairman from 1985-1988, was Trustees Chair (Local 686) from 1993 to 2002, Co-Chair of Buy American Committee. He was a VA Voluntary Service Deputy Representative since 2003 and was honored by the Region 9 Veteran Committee as Veteran of the Year in 2004. James was predeceased by his daughter Bridget Devereaux on September 11, 2006. James is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheila (Sundgren) Devereaux; daughter Jaime (Mark) Lubs; grandchildren Lily Anna Lubs and Everett James Lubs; brother-in-law Donald (Vicki) Sundgren. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, June 10th from 1-5 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 11th at 10 AM in Warrens Corners United Methodist Church, 5293 Stone Rd., Lockport. Interment will be in Budde Road Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or to the UAW Region 9 Veteran Committee, 35 George Karl Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14221, would be appreciated by the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com