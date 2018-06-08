Day of Caring fundraiser raises more than $309,000

Funds raised for the Catholic Charities Day of Giving reached a total of $309,075 at the close of the fundraising day Friday, according to organizers of the 2018 Catholic Charities Appeal.

The total will increase the Day of Giving by another $100,000 in matching funds, for a grand total of $409,075, according to organizers.

What had begun as $50,000 in matching funds was doubled Friday, as donors from throughout Western New York came forward to pledge support.

According to Sister Mary McCarrick, diocesan director of Catholic Charities, funds raised during the organization’s inaugural Day of Giving exceeded expectations.

"Our community once again has demonstrated its ‘love of neighbor’ through the donations made by phone call, online and even in person," McCarrick said in a statement Friday.

"The wonderful results of this Day of Giving go a long way toward closing the gap on this year’s Appeal on behalf of our neighbors in need," she said in the statement.

The 94th annual Catholic Charities Appeal has raised nearly $10.5 million, or 95 percent of this year’s goal, since it kicked off in January.