Carol J. Giesler, 83, retired registered nurse at ECMC

Dec. 12, 1934 – June 6, 2018

Carol J. Giesler, of Elma, a longtime registered nurse at Erie County Medical Center, died Wednesday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a long illness. She was 83.

Born in Buffalo, the former Carol Joan Fritzinger was a graduate of East High School and the E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse at Meyer Memorial, which became ECMC, for more than 30 years, and had been the charge nurse on the night shift in the trauma center. She retired in 1990.

She served as ombudsman at the Erie County Home and Infirmary for about 10 years. She also was a longtime representative for Avon Products.

Mrs. Giesler was the last president of the E. J. Meyer Nurses Alumni Association before it disbanded and was active in the Erie County Hospital Retirees Association.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Frederick W. Jr., retired co-owner of Kohl Lumber in Elma; four daughters, Cheryl Bauer, Grace Habjan, Bonnie Carter and Julie Smith; two sons, Frederick W. III and Douglas; a brother, William Fritzinger; 23 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2131 Woodard Road, Elma.