Canalside Live launches with epic old-school hip-hop from Method Man, Redman

The 2018 Canalside Live! concert season kicked off on Thursday with a spirited celebration of '90s hip-hop presided over by rap royalty and attended by massive, high-spirited but seemingly even-tempered crowd.

That crowd assembled early – by halfway through the lengthy opening set presided over by Buffalo's DJ Milk, the sprawling Canalside grounds were heavily populated by hip-hop heads sporting what had to be the largest collection of Wu Tang Clan t-shirts I've ever seen in one spot, a nod to the legendary collective in which Method Man made his name in the '90s.

The Method Man/Redman musical marriage began in the late '90s with the release of the now-legendary "Blackout" album, and the mix of propulsive flow and affable hype that made that album great was in ample evidence from the moment the two hit the stage at Canalside and began to rampage their way through a briskly paced set of their shared classics.

Wu Tang Clan favorites numbered among them and brought roars of appreciation from the assembled, but more than just a 90s hip-hop nostalgia trip, the show was notable for the ease and high-octane grace with which these two friends bounced off of each other, complementing each other's wordplay and keeping the energy level high with what appeared to be a limitless energy supply.

There is an authenticity to '90s hip-hop –turntable-driven, funky and groove-infused – that is sadly largely missing from the present era's mainstream, pop-infused celebration of trap rhythms and "mumble rap."

Method Man and Redman oozed that authenticity and employed it in service of a sweat-drenched bacchanalia on Thursday as they tore their way through 90 minutes of classics culled from their respective solo careers and their time as members of Wu Tang Clan and Def Squad.

In a concert season that is perhaps a little bit light on true hip-hop, it was fitting that the Canalside lineup was launched by an epic old-school show before a rowdy-but-respectful and appreciative crowd.

