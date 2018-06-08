Canalside Live kicks off with crowd estimated at more than 10,000

More than 10,000 people attended the opening night for Canalside Live for a performance by hip-hop acts Method Man and Redman on a night of great weather and, as of late Thursday, no security incidents reported by organizers.

"It rained seven out of 10 Thursdays last year, so I feel like we were owed one of these nights," Canalside general manager Matt LaSota said. "It was a perfect storm."

"Obviously we're happy with the attendance, and we've had no reported security issues," LaSota said, inside a Canalside trailer at around 9:40 p.m., during the second half of the headliners' performance. "No calls, no arrests, anything like that."

The evening listed a 7 p.m. start time but, after some opening acts, Method Man and Redman hit the stage at 8:57 p.m. to a crowd spread out on the Canalside grounds. Bright sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s brought out additional concertgoers, building upon a 6,500 presale total.

"We saw right off the bat that ticket sales were going well, but over the last seven days – at Consumers Beverages, where you could buy tickets – we went from 200 a day to 400 to 500 a day," said LaSota, who added that strong ticket sales continued Wednesday (about 1,000) and Thursday (more than 700 before presale was shut off).

There was a relaxed atmosphere throughout the venue, from the lengthy-but-consistently-moving ticket and security lines at the entrance to food and beverage tents that were busy but not overwhelmed. The food and beverage tents appeared to benefit from adjustments made for this year's 10-concert season.

An additional beer truck was added near the entrance of the venue, as was a food and beverage tickets tent.

"We think it helped out a lot and helped the lines go a lot faster," LaSota said, "especially with this crowd. From 5 to 7 p.m. it's OK, and then it just gets crushed for an hour and half."

Laura Reska, a 32-year-old from Buffalo who said she regularly attends Canalside concerts, said the entrance to the venue was smooth as she waited for her order at the Fat Bob's Smokehouse food truck.

“I waited longer for my mac and cheese than I did to get in,” Reska said.

Reska said the most important thing to her at concerts like those at Canalside is to feel safe, and this year she was impressed by the amount of security.

“I definitely feel safe with this level of security,” Reska said. “It’s been lighter in recent years.”

LaSota said that due to the intense ticket sales, "20 to 25" security personnel were added for Thursday's opener. He said the security number is usually around 50; Thursday it was at "75 to 80."

LaSota said that a small but significant change was made to the security screening at the entrance as larger bags are being allowed in this season.

"Last year we got pushback on our bag policy," he said.

Organizers this year are letting purses and medium size bags in. "I think that was probably a good move because a year ago we were getting destroyed on social (media) during the concert," LaSota said.

Ronald Ayala, 47, of Buffalo, said this was his first Canalside concert but that he would be back.

“It was really great and organized,” he said. “We didn’t have to wait. I’m sure I’ll be here again.”

Reska loves the Canalside setting for what was clearly evident at its opener – that Buffalonians and Western New Yorkers of all walks of life were on hand.

“Everyone is here: East Side, West Side, North Buffalo, South Buffalo,” Reska said. “That’s what makes it so great, the atmosphere. It brings people together.”