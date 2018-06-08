Buffalo man sentenced to 48 months in prison in drug case

A Buffalo man convicted of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of cocaine while maintaining a drug-involved premises, was sentenced Friday to 48 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Damone Robertson-Burts, 35, was arrested Aug. 10, 2017, following a raid by federal agents at his Roosevelt Avenue residence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A federal search warrant was executed after agents made three controlled purchases of cocaine from Robertson-Burts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

During the raid, officers seized two packages of powder cocaine, $3,978 in cash, two digital scales and a sifter, both with cocaine residue, according to prosecutors.

Authorities also seized assorted ammunition from inside the residence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.