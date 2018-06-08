Brocton baseball falls in state seminal to Deposit/Hancock

The Deposit/Hancock baseball team proved to be too much to handle for Brocton Friday night, as they shut out the Bulldogs 3-0 in the New York State Public High School Class D state semifinal.

After a scoreless first, Deposit/Hancock (15-1) scored its first run in the second inning. The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Deposit/Hancock added the other two of its three runs. The Bulldogs, who didn't get on base until the third inning, will now head home while Deposit/Hancock will play in the state championship tomorrow.

Brocton's offense was much quieter than usual tonight, as they have scored 26 runs in the past four games. This was the first time this season they have been shut out. The Bulldogs finish the season with 18 wins, including a perfect 10-0 record during league play. This was their first time playing in the state semifinal.

Deposit/Hancock is in just its second year as a combined team and they have advanced to the state semifinal in both seasons. They will face Fort Plain, which defeated Madrid-Waddington 8-2 in the other semifinal, in the Class D state championship at 10 a.m. tomorrow at Binghamton University.