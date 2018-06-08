Body of unidentified man recovered from Niagara Gorge

The body of an unidentified man was recovered Friday from the Niagara Gorge by members of the New York State Park Police rescue team, Park Police said.

Park Police said they were notified at about 1:04 p.m. of the body floating along the shoreline of the Lower Niagara River, adjacent to the Whirlpool State Park Gorge Trail.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene.

The Niagara County Coroner transported the deceased individual to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Park Police.

The Park Police Detective Bureau is continuing an investigation.