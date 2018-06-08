[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills increase bus lot prices to decrease tailgate antics

If you want to find the rowdiest tailgate outside of a Buffalo Bills game, the bus lot would be a good place to start.

Buses arrive early and bring large groups of friends who can devote a day to drinking and don't have to worry about driving home.

The bus lot can be a great time, but as numerous viral videos have shown, incidents tend to arise there at a disproportionate rate.

To try to counter that problem, the Bills will raise the price in the bus lot from $60 to $100 per vehicle and will require a permit that must be obtained in advance.

Will it help? Who knows? But it's the right place to start.

Terrell Owens declines invitation to attend Hall of Fame induction ceremony: T.O. won't be at the party in Canton. He decided to skip the event, saying he will announce where he will celebrate his induction at a later date.

Despite hefty contract, Lotulelei is OK with not being a star: Star Lotulelei has found he can blend in a little bit in Buffalo. He likes that. “Some guys can’t even go to the grocery store,” Lotulelei said. “They’ve got to have people do that for them.”

