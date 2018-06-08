BLACK, James

BLACK - James May 31, 2018. Beloved son of Theresa and the late Edward L Black. Dear brother of Kathleen Black, Mary Lou (Thomas) Haefner and John (Rhonda) Black. Loving uncle of Zachary, Chloe, Thomas and Laura. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday at the Buszka Funeral Home Inc., 2085 Union Road, West Seneca, at 11 AM. Online Condolences www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com