Bisons' rally falls short against Columbus

The season-long nine-game road trip isn’t going as desired for the Buffalo Bisons.

The Herd rallied to take a ninth-inning lead, but the Columbus Clippers scored twice in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-5 win as the teams opened a three-game series at Huntington Park. Buffalo is now 1-3 on the road trip.

The Bisons trailed, 4-0, heading into the eighth when Rowdy Tellez got the Herd on the board with a two-out, two-run double.

The rally continued in the ninth as Darnell Sweeney and Reese McGuire led off with back-to-back singles and advanced on a wild pitch. A single from Tim Lopes made it 4-3 then a sacrifice fly from Dwight Smith Jr. tied the game. A two-out single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr, his third hit of the game, gave the Bisons a 5-4 lead.

But it quickly disappeared as Yandy Diaz tied the game with a homer off Bisons reliever Conor Fisk. Drew Maggi’s RBI single gave the Clippers the walk-off win.

Noteworthy: Columbus built its lead with two solo homers from Brandon Guyer, who was continuing a Major League rehabilitation assignment for the Cleveland Indians as he returns from a neck strain.

Point of interest: Lefty Ryan Borucki gave up three runs on five hits in 5∏ innings of work. He issued four walks, tying a season-high, with three strikeouts.

It was Borucki’s 11th start of the season and the first time he gave up multiple home runs, both to Guyer.

Up next: The series with the Clippers in Columbus continues at 7:15 p.m. Saturday with righty Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 10.45) scheduled to start for the Herd against righty Myles Jaye (3-4, 4.47). The two wrap-up their three-game series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.