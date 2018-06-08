Bills rookie corner Ryan Carter knows how to exceed expectations

Ryan Carter is one of the under-the-radar, undrafted rookies on the Buffalo Bills' roster.

You might say Carter has his competition right where he wants it.

Carter was an afterthought when he showed up on the Clemson University campus five years ago. All he wound up doing was playing 55 games, third most in Clemson's storied history, and starting the past two years for one of the top four teams in the nation.

He also was a co-captain and one of the favorite players of Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

"He's as good a player as we got," Swinney said last October. "I tell pro scouts that, too. He's not very sexy. He's not gonna walk up and you go, 'Oh wow, man you must be the starting corner at Clemson.' But put the pads on and you'll notice him."

When Carter was passed over for an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Swinney lashed out: "That's a joke, it really is. . . . There's a bunch of guys going to that combine that couldn't beat Ryan Carter out."

Carter ran a respectable 4.52-second time in the 40-yard dash at Clemson's pro day before the draft. But his lack of size – he's 5-foot-9, 184 pounds – held him back in the eyes of NFL scouts.

So he will be a long shot to make the roster when the Bills go to training camp in July. The Bills drafted one cornerback – fourth-rounder Taron Johnson – who's sure to make the roster, barring injury. Johnson ran 4.50 in the 40 and he's 5-11. They have another undrafted rookie corner, Alabama's Levi Watkins, who's more heralded than Carter.

Yet Carter is not to be counted out, because he has a track record of playing better than his size and speed numbers suggest.

"I had three teams interested in me after the draft, and I felt I had a good connection with the Bills as far as talking to them before the draft," Carter said. "It just felt right."

Clemson was the only power-conference school that offered Carter a scholarship when he was a high schooler in Georgia. His other five offers were smaller Division I schools.

Many presumed that the main reason Clemson pursued Carter was the Tigers were interested in Carter's best friend and high school teammate, defensive end Robert Nkemdiche, the top-rated recruit in the country at the time. Nkemdiche stated during his recruitment that if Clemson made an offer to Carter, he would commit to the Tigers, as well. In fact, Nkemdiche did commit to Swinney but then later switched to Mississippi. Clemson subsequently wound up offering Carter anyway. (Nkemdiche wound up being a first-round pick of Arizona two years ago.)

Swinney went out of his way last season to set the record straight. There was never a package deal. Swinney never was deterred by the fact no other ACC schools wanted Carter.

“When we saw Ryan Carter, and we really watched the tape, our response was, ‘This kid’s a baller. This guy is a baller, man. I mean, he can play,’” Swinney said.

“I watched him on a kickoff coverage, he ran down Dalvin Cook," Swinney said, referring to the former Florida State star and current Vikings back. I went, ‘Whoa,’ because I love Dalvin Cook. He’s an awesome football player, and I’m sitting here going, ‘Do y’all see this kid?’ He's returning punts, he played safety. . . . What am I missing here?"

"Coming in, I was only a two-star recruit," Carter said. "When you have that label, it's kind of like nobody expects you to do anything. I had to put my head down and go to work. So I guess the hardest thing for me was proving to my teammates that I was a guy that could play. Once we get between the lines, it's football."

Two years ago, Carter started for the Tigers team quarterbacked by Deshaun Watson that beat Alabama for the national championship. Last year he helped the Tigers win a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and reach the Sugar Bowl semifinal game, where they lost to Alabama.

"I think that experience helps me," Carter said. "Playing in those big games, I don't think I'll be too overwhelmed just because of that. Being three years in a row we went to the college football playoffs, we always were in big games."

What is he most proud of in his career? "Probably earning captain this past year. Being a co-captain and knowing I had the respect of my teammates."

Carter probably will have to impress in slot coverage, due to his size. But he's known for solid run defense, a priority for Bills corners.

Carter's task now is to win over the Bills' coaches the way he won over Swinney.

"I'm really thankful I was one of the guys he leaned on, and he always had my back," Carter said. "I think I kind of grew on him as time went on."

"Put the pads on and you'll notice him," Swinney said. "He is a football player. Instinctive, smart, fast, tough, tackler, great ball-skill guy."