Big smiles and even bigger ice cream cones at De Dee's Dairy

For Gary Wilcox, life has come full circle. Wilcox remembers when his father, a grocer, wanted to buy a milk-bottling operation called Creamland Dairy in Niagara Falls. His mother talked him out of it, but Wilcox never forgot about his dad’s idea and today he is the proud owner of the site, along with his son, Ryan Wilcox, and his nephew, Robert Urso.

The former milk bottling operation is now called De Dee’s Dairy – a long-standing ice cream stand that draws huge crowds who wait in line for ultra-generous servings of Perry’s Ice Cream.

The current owners bought it 13 years ago and De Dee’s is now in its 35th year. Since buying the dairy, they've also purchased David's and Mom's Family Restaurant in Niagara Falls and don't be surprised if the portfolio continues to grow.

What makes De Dee's such a draw? I had the chance to chat with Wilcox, a retired optician, about focusing on “positive purchase” type of businesses.

Question: Why did you decide to purchase De Dee’s to begin with?

Wilcox: It was a milk-bottling dairy when I was a kid. Then the previous owner named it De Dee’s after her daughter. My family was aware that it was for sale and we knew how busy it was, so we decided to keep the same name and not change a thing. We’re known for our portions – they’re very generous.

Our small is like everyone else’s medium and our medium is like everyone else’s large. You get a lot for the money and we have quite a variety. We carry almost every Perry’s flavor. We’re one of their largest accounts.

Q: How do most of your customers prefer their ice cream?

A: Cones are always primary and we’re known for our size of cones. But our hot fudge sundaes and banana splits are popular - you can get a mini split or a large split – I don’t even know who could eat all that.

Q: Do you enjoy serving ice cream and making people smile?

A: Yes, it’s definitely a positive purchase. This is a popular spot. It’s a family place.

Q: Is it true that you’re going to add food to the ice cream menu?

A: We’re in the process of adding food like hot dogs and sausage. We may get there this summer, but we’re not sure.

Q: What would be the hold up?

A: We have another possible venture we are considering, but we are sworn to secrecy. We’re always looking at other possibilities.

Q: How did a former optician like you end up in the restaurant business?

A: I used to go there (Creamland) as a kid and I had an attachment to it knowing that my dad wanted to buy it so now it came full circle. And I still see some of my old customers (from the optical practice) at De Dee’s when my wife and I work on Sundays. They will joke and ask if I can adjust their glasses. I say, “It’s a little difficult with ice cream scoops.” It’s a lot of fun.

Q: De Dee’s is open from March to October. Have you considered staying open all year?

A: People ask me that a lot. The previous owner warned us, “People will beg you to stay open, but don’t believe them.” It’s cold and it’s dark at 5 o’clock in winter. Plus there’s an excitement in the air when the weather breaks. We’re a sign of spring.

Plus, once the word gets out that we’re open on social media, that’s a big advantage. We have a lot of repeat customers.

INFO: De Dee’s Dairy, 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. 297-8856. Summer hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. Noon to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.