BIELMEIER, Ann Lucille

BIELMEIER - Ann Lucille April 21, 2018. Sister of Edward (Susan) Bielmeier, Norman (Su) Bielmeier and the late John Bielmeier; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, 1 mile north of Maple Rd. just past Klein (same location as Dengler, Roberts Perna), Saturday 9:30-10:00 AM, at which time a Memorial Service will take place.