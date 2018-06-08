Area golf (June 9)
Area golf
WNYPGA
Lake View Pro-Am Invitational
at Lake View CC, North East, Pa.
1, Dwayne Randall (Peek ‘n Peek) 69; 2, Bryan Harris (Forest Akers G.C.) 70; 3, Kirk Stauffer (Pine Acres CC) 71; T4, Brad Parker (Patriots Point Links) 74; T4, Jon Hoecker (Brook-Lea CC) 74; T6, Pat Damore (Lakewood Golf Center) 75; T6, Adam Singer (Old Edwards Club) 75; T6, Paul Sanders (Ravenwood GC) 75; 9, Ryan Swanson (Pinehurst G.C.) 76; T10, Scott Jenkins (Lawrence Park GC) 77; T10, Tim Fries (Glen Oak GC) 77.
WNYPLGA
Senior Better Ball
at Niagara County GC
Overall Champions: Gary Neuschel/Tom Connors 64. Nicklaus Flight Champions: Chris Drongosky/Chris Miller 67. Player Flight Champions: Tom Gantress/Rod Lindstrom 66. Palmer Flight Champions: Bill Lindner/Joe Gugino 71.
TRANSIT VALLEY: 57th Annual Clete Fox Masters Invitational Tournament (Day 1) — Flight 1: Eric Rosen/James Blackwell 67. Flight 2: Nicholas Amigone III/Matt Miller 71, Dr. Scott Belote/Tom Feeley 71. Flight 3: Joseph Mariano/Michael Carrig 71. Flight 4: James Pohlman/Dan Fetes 77.
Share this article