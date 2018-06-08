3 Buffalo teens charged in West Side paintball spree

Three Buffalo teens were arrested Thursday night and accused of shooting a paintball gun at people on the city's West Side, according to Buffalo police reports.

A 13-year-old girl was shot in the face with a paintball near Niagara and Connecticut streets, and a man was shot in the neck outside the Remedy House coffee shop on Rhode Island Street, according to the reports.

The three were accused of firing the paintball gun from inside a vehicle, which police pulled over near West Utica Street and Norwood Avenue. A paintball gun and a large bag of paintballs were recovered from inside the vehicle, according to the reports.

Rubbin Campbell, 18, Alexander Jones, 18, and Anthony Yanik, 17, each were charged with two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, child endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of harassment.