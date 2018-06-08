Buffalo's latest homicide victim identified

The Buffalo man fatally shot Thursday on Fillmore Avenue – the city's fifth fatal shooting over a 12-day period – has been identified in court documents as 21-year-old Jomar Lopez.

Lopez, who was killed at about 3 p.m. on Fillmore near Riley Street, became the city's 18th confirmed homicide victim of the year.

Ziykeyun D. Prather, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested Thursday at Buffalo Police Headquarters and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police announced Friday. Prather was arraigned Friday in Buffalo City Court and ordered held without bail by City Court Judge Diane Wray, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Police recovered a gun in a backyard on Girard Place near the shooting scene, according to court documents.