16-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot Friday

A 16-year-old girl was struck by gunfire around noon Friday, apparently in the first block of Carl Street, according to Buffalo Police.

Police responded to Erie County Medical Center at about 12:20 p.m. after the teenager arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle following the shooting, Buffalo Police said.

Police detectives said it appeared the shooting happened in the first block of Carl Street and the injured girl had been initially listed in critical condition.

Buffalo Police are requesting anyone with information to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.