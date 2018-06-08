11-year-old girl charged in attack in Buffalo charter school bathroom

An 11-year-old girl got her head smashed into a bathroom sink by another student during a fight at the Charter Middle School for Applied Technologies this week, causing a wound that required roughly 16 staples to close, according to Buffalo police.

An 11-year-old girl was charged in the attack, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

Officers were called to the school on Shoshone Street at Hertel Avenue on Tuesday, according to a police report. The victim's mother told police two students initiated a fight with her daughter, the report said.

The attacker was charged Wednesday with assault and the case was sent to Erie County Family Court, Rinaldo said.