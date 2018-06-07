Why the Hotel Niagara bar will be named 'Shaughnessy's.' (It involves a drunk Irish setter)

The sports bar planned for the Hotel Niagara in Niagara Falls, projected to reopen in 2020, is to be called "Shaughnessy's."

Developer Edward M. Riley said that although his partially state-funded renovation is focused on returning the hotel's public areas to their original grandeur, in this case he's making an exception.

Shaughnessy's is the name of the sports bar Riley placed in the Hotel Syracuse when he renovated and reopened that as a Marriott in 2016, so he's bringing that name to the Falls.

"Shaughnessy's was actually named after my first Irish setter," Riley told the Niagara Falls Rotary Club Wednesday. "I've had Irish setters in my family for many generations. I've had many, many Irish setters in my own life, breeding them and showing them. Shaughnessy's the only one I ever had that would drink beer. He would get drunk and he would run into the wall."

Riley said the floor of the Syracuse version of Shaughnessy's is the actual basketball court from the Syracuse War Memorial on which the long-defunct Syracuse Nationals won the NBA championship, beating the Fort Wayne Pistons 92-91 in Game Six of the Finals on April 10, 1955. The Nationals moved to Philadelphia in 1963 and became the 76ers.

"So if anybody's got an old basketball floor they want booted up, I'm right here," Riley told the Rotarians.