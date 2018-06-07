Who works downtown? Here's a snapshot

A new survey by Buffalo Place captures a snapshot of the downtown workforce and the types of jobs that workers do.

Downtown is a busy place for workers on weekdays. But not on weekends.

Women dominate the downtown workforce, but those employees are divided fairly evenly among all age groups.

Nearly two out of every three downtown jobs are at private companies.

But the 25 percent of downtown workers who hold jobs in government or the downtown library gives the central business district a much higher portion of government employees than the overall region.

Those are some of the findings of the survey by Buffalo Place. The survey drew upon responses from more than 4,000 downtown workers, including a small number in Allentown and the Larkin District. All told, the survey included about 6 percent of all downtown employees, Buffalo Place estimated.