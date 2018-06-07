WALCZYNSKI, Leokadia (Wozniak)

Of Lancaster, June 5, 2018; beloved wife of the late Wasyl; devoted mother of Val (Christine), Donna (Robert) Vogel and the late Jadwiga; loving grandmother of Tammy (Andy) Urshel, Wendy (John) Thomson, Keri (Michael) Henry, Michele (David) Wyse, Julie (Leighton) Dalmasse, Jacqueline Vogel and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Josephine, Genevieve, Jane, Angeline, John and Leo; predeceased by four other sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Friday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.