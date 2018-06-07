Vehicle found in flames stolen using pickup that towed it away from Evans driveway

A vehicle found engulfed in flames on Eden Evans Center Road Tuesday night had been stolen by someone who used a pickup truck to tow it away from a driveway of a home in the Town of Evans, Evans police said.

The vehicle that was found burned was towed away at about 9:40 p.m. from a residence on Eden Evans Center Road, near the Thruway, police said. A second vehicle in the driveway was damaged during the theft, police said. The pickup was described as a red truck that sits high off the ground.

The stolen vehicle was found on Eden Evans Center fire near Townline Road. The burned vehicle was considered a total loss.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 549-3600 or contact the confidential tip line at 217-3585.