Vanderlip's first good call in a season full of them was taking reins of Iroquois softball

Aaron Vanderlip bought a house in Elma last December and planned to just coach his 9-year-old daughter's travel team based out of Iroquois High School.

The former Cheektowaga coach and SUNY Buffalo State assistant didn't have his eyes set on a vacant coaching position at Iroquois until Athletic Director Pete Tonsoline reached out to him.

When an AD makes contact, it's pretty safe to assume you're all but a shoo-in for a job. They met, talked, Vanderlip liked what he heard and suddenly the Lady Chiefs job was no longer vacant.

It turns out that's a pretty good move by both parties. Roughly six months later, Vanderlip and the Chiefs are two wins away from capping an already historic season with a state championship.

Iroquois is one of four Section VI champions who have reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four this Saturday in Moreau. The Chiefs face Section XI champion Mount Sinai at 11:30 a.m. at Moreau Recreation Park with the winner facing either defending state champion IV-Maine-Endwell or II-Averill Park later in the day for the crown.

Other Section VI champions who earned the right to participate in the final weekend of scholastic sports action in New York include Olean (Class B), Chautauqua Lake (Class C) and North Collins (Class D).

Section VI is trying to win a championship in this sport for the first time since Orchard Park captured the Class AA crown in 2015. Last year, Williamsville East (Class A) and Depew (Class B) dropped 1-0 decisions in state championship games.

Iroquois hopes to break the drought. If it is the one to do it, it would kind of be ironic considering Iroquois hasn't been considered a power in softball in its own area. The Chiefs have had good teams over the years but usually got hit hard by graduation and had to go back to the drawing board.

The seeds of this run may have been planted during Tonsoline's final season as coach two years ago when he went with a lineup the included several underclassmen.

"I had five of these kids two years ago playing as ninth-graders," Tonsoline said. "It was just a matter of them maturing and getting to this point.

"Speaking as an AD I'm certainly very proud of what they've done for our athletic program. To have the softball team go for first time ever, I'm happy for the coach now because sometimes you need a new face, a new look. You get this far, the pieces have to fall in place."

Vanderlip has pushed the right buttons in his first season with the Chiefs (18-1), who bring a 17-game winning streak with them to the Adirondack Region.

In addition to his time at Cheektowaga, Vanderlip served as an assistant for Buffalo State during the early 2000s, helping the Bengals win three conference titles and come within a win of the Division III College World Series.

"When I first got there, I held our first meeting, asked the girls how many of them played travel ball," he said. "They all raised their hands so I knew we had talent. I just didn't realize how much talent we had. … We opened up the season with a win and lost our second game. I think it was an eye opener for everyone. Getting knocked down early made us check ourselves and be prepared for playing anybody. We respect them all."

The key has been all-world pitcher and Dartmouth-commit Brooke Plonka. She's 12-1 and has recorded 152 strikeouts in 74 innings. She also is batting .569 and leads the Chiefs in homers (three) and RBIs (37). Sophomore shortstop Kennedy Haberl is batting around .580. First baseman Rachel Yax puts the ball in play and has driven in 25 runs.

Seven of Iroquois' 14 players have prom Friday but parents, including one with a motorhome, plan to commute the players from that big dance to an even bigger one.

"We've made it here," Vanderlip said. "We have two more to go, let's see what we can do. When you have Brooke Plonka on the mound, I think you have a shot against anybody."

North Collins (17-4), winners of six in a row, shares a similar belief when it comes to its pitcher Rebecca Cyrek. This is the second straight year the Eagles have reached this point behind the senior who's consistently in the strike zone and is a dangerous hitter. Among the other returnees from a North Collins team that lost in the semifinals last year are Emily Winter and Rebecca Holmes. The Eagles face IV-Deposit at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinal.

Olean (16-7) is back in the final four for the first time since losing in the state final in 2010. The Huskies stormed back from a 5-2 deficit to win their regional clash. Senior St. Bonavanture-commit Alyssa Ramarge struck out 12 and yielded just two hits during the final six innings of that 6-5 triumph over Section V champion and private school Bishop Kearney. Olean faces II-Ichabod Crane at 9 a.m.

Chautauqua Lake (15-2) carries a nine-game winning streak into its Class C semifinal against II-Greenville at 11:30 a.m.