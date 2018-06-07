TURRI, Celina S. "Mitzi" (Rung)

June 4, 2018, age 90. Beloved wife of 63 years to Ido L. Turri; loving mother of Suzanne M. (Jeffrey) Davis, Mary E. (Mark) Welt, Barbara A. (Scott) Hess and Joanne F. (Steven) Giello; cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Nicole), Scott (Ayla) and Isabella; adored great-grandmother of five; dear sister of the late Teresa (late Casmier) Kucharski and Margaret (late Thomas) Robbins; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Saint Kateri Tekakwitha National Shrine. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com