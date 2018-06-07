THOMPSON, Wayne M.

THOMPSON - Wayne M. Age 57 of the City Tonawanda, May 28, 2018. Father of Patrisha Thompson; son of Patricia (nee Horan) Thompson and the late Leonard "Mack" Thompson; brother of Barbara Marsh and the late Gary Thompson; brother-in-law of Mary (late Gary) Thompson; uncle of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (June 8) from 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William ST. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 8:00 PM Friday following the visitation. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Erie County.