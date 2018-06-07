Things to do in Western New York: June 8

Gates at 4 p.m., show begins at 6. Tickets cost $35 and may be purchased here.

Does it get any better for country music fans than WYRK’s Taste of Country? When it comes to this evening of established names and rising talents in the genre, the answer is no. Here's this year’s lineup: Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Danielle Bradbery and “TOC Riser” Kate Mallen. - Toni Ruberto

10 p.m. in Milkie's on Elmwood (522 Elmwood Ave.). Cost is $5 at the door.

Attention "bold soul brothers" and "sweet soul sisters": The summer version of Sugar City's popular Soul Night event is coming back to Milkie's.

The evening, sponsored by the Niagara Street all-ages art space, will feature sets from DJ Handsome Dan, Pat K., Press and Mutualism. The event serves as a fundraiser for the venue, which hosted 116 concerts, 19 art shows and 36 community meetings and events last year. - Colin Dabkowski

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Niagara Marriott (1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst). Free to attend.

Maybe you spend your Tuesday nights throwing hatchets and your Thursday afternoons eating at your desk in order to meet deadlines. Or, perhaps you take every opportunity possible to try a new food truck or hunt down an old favorite. Regardless, Food Truck Fridays - which began June 1 - returns to the Marriott for another week. Boys of Summer will provide the music.

Explore this year's food truck guide, linked below, for more on each of the trucks serving in the Western New York area. - Ben Tsujimoto