Buffalo food trucks: Gusto's 2018 guide

The food truck scene in Buffalo has grown exponentially since its birth in 2011.

More than 55 mobile eateries — ranging from barbecue to tacos to french fries to a plethora of desserts — stop regularly throughout the area, many in rotation at Larkin Square's Food Truck Tuesdays, Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Square, Food Truck Fridays at the Marriott and the monthly Food Truck Rodeos outside the Buffalo History Museum.

Browse our alphabetical list of the Buffalo-area food trucks, then click on individual trucks to learn information such as owner-operators, dishes to try and price ranges.

A

Amy's Truck

Anderson's

Antone's at the Fair

B

Babz BBQ

Bada Bing

Buffalo's Best Grill

C

Carnivorous

Center Street Smokehouse

Cheesecake Guy

Cheesy Chick

Chef's Restaurant on the Go

Chilly Billy's Ice Cream

Cruisin' Crepes

D

Daily Bread

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles

F

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

Flaming Fish

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

G

Get Fried

Great Aussie Bite

Great Foodini

Green Acres Ice Cream

H

Hawaiian BBQ

House of Munch

J

J&L's Boulevard BBQ

Just Pizza

K

Kona Ice of South Buffalo

L

Lloyd Taco

Lomo! Lomo!

Loose Cannon

Louisiana Cookery

M

M&S Street Eats

Maria's Bene Cibo

Ms. Judi's International Cravings

N

Niagara Cafe Pastelillos and More

O

Order Here by Pi Craft

P

Pizza Amore The Wood Fire Way

Polish Villa 2

R

Rolling Cannoli Gourmet Desserts

Ru's Pierogi

Rudy's Kitchen

S

Salad Bar Truck

Sassi Cakes

Souped Up

Street Cafe

Sweet Hearth

Sweet Lisa

Sweet Melody's

T

Taffy's Shake Truck

Ted's Hot Dogs

Thai Me Up

Totally Edible

Tuk Tea