Buffalo food trucks: Gusto's 2018 guide
Browse Buffalo's mobile food vendors — new and old — that set up at locations such as Larkin Square, Niagara Square and the Marriott.
The food truck scene in Buffalo has grown exponentially since its birth in 2011.
More than 55 mobile eateries — ranging from barbecue to tacos to french fries to a plethora of desserts — stop regularly throughout the area, many in rotation at Larkin Square's Food Truck Tuesdays, Food Truck Thursdays in Niagara Square, Food Truck Fridays at the Marriott and the monthly Food Truck Rodeos outside the Buffalo History Museum.
Browse our alphabetical list of the Buffalo-area food trucks, then click on individual trucks to learn information such as owner-operators, dishes to try and price ranges.
A
B
C
D
F
G
H
J
K
L
M
Ms. Judi's International Cravings
N
Niagara Cafe Pastelillos and More
O
P
R
Rolling Cannoli Gourmet Desserts
S
T
