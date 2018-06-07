Terrell Owens declines invitation to attend Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Former Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens has declined the invitation for the induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In statement, Owens said he decided after visiting Canton earlier in the year that he wants to "celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

Terrell Owens declined his invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and released this statement: pic.twitter.com/J4P1mS6VjN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2018

Owens, who spent one of his 15 NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, was chosen for induction in his third year of eligibility.

Owens was outspoken about his two previous snubs, heavily criticizing the Hall's selection process. Although he was highly productive, his reputation for being a divisive force on multiple teams was considered a primary reason he was passed over for induction.

Owens ranks second all-time in the league with 15,934 receiving yards, third with 153 receiving touchdowns, and eighth with 1,078 catches.

As a member of the Bills in 2009, Owens caught 55 passes for 829 yards and five TDs. He spent the following season with the Cincinnati Bengals before retiring.