Taste of Country: New entrances, policies and set times

Who are you most excited about seeing at the WYRK Toyota Taste of Country concert on Friday at Coca-Cola Field?

Is it “American Idol” alumn Scotty McCreery? ACM award-winning Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett? Buffalo-based country singer Kate Mallen, who earned the chance to open the show by winning the WYRK Taste of Country Riser competition back in December?

To make sure you get there on time, here is the information from WYRK on set times and guidelines for when you should get to the gate to see a particular performer.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the night of music with the National Anthem at 5:50 p.m.

6 p.m. Kate Mallen, the Taste of Country Riser winner; enter gates at 4 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Danielle Bradbery; enter gates by 4:30 p.m.

7:20 p.m. Scotty McCreery; enter gates by 5:15 p.m.

8:40 p.m. Chris Janson; enter gates by 6 p.m.

10:05 p.m. Thomas Rhett; enter gates by 7 p.m.

Entrances

Field tickets: There will be a new entrance that opens directly to the field so you don’t need to go through the main gates.

Grandstand tickets: There will be three points of entry - Swan Street (main entrance) and Oak Street gates on the third base side and the Seneca Strett gate on the first base side.

Security and carry-in policies You will pass through metal detectors at the ballpark, so don't wear metal objects such as large belt buckles and steel-toed boots that will set off the alarms. Mobile phones and cameras are allowed,but will have to removed before passing through the metal detectors. Do not bring: Weapons of any kind including all pocket knives Backpacks, large bags and beach bags Sacks Umbrella Cans and bottles Containers, coolers or food

Pre- and post-concert events

In addition to the main event, there are activities planned for before and after the concert. Head downtown early for the official TOC pre-show event with Scotty McCreery starting at 2 p.m. Friday at the WD Bar & Grille at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. The free event has a meet-and-greet for the first 100 people in the door and a performance for the first 200 folks. It’s all ages.

And if there’s a pre-show party, there has to be a post-concert event, too: Head to Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) for the official after party. Music will be by West of the Mark – and anyone else who might just show up.