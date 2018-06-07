SUNY chancellor enjoys her 'beef on a wreck' at NCCC

State University of New York Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson visited Niagara County Community College for the first time Tuesday, and she was impressed by lunch, even if she wasn't sure what she was eating.

"Generally, if the campus has a wonderful culinary program, the lunches are awesome," Johnson told reporters. "We had, what? Beef on a wreck?"

Um, no.

"Roast beef on weck," NCCC Interim President William J. Murabito prompted.

"Roast beef on weck, which was delicious, and then homemade cookies. It was very nice," Johnson said.

You won't be surprised to learn that Johnson isn't from these parts.

She's an engineer and former and U.S. Undersecretary of Energy who also held high administrative positions at Duke and Johns Hopkins universities. Her bio says she is a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame and holds 118 U.S. and international patents. We presume none of them were for wrecks.