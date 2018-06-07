Still rockin' - Steven Tyler to bring country-twisted tunes to Artpark

Steven Tyler, with The Loving Mary Band

6:30 p.m. June 12 at Artpark

Steven Tyler, the iconic, scarf-draped frontman of American rock hellions, Aerosmith, and a former judge on “American Idol,” is on the road in a special 13-date solo tour. Here's a look at what to expect.

Aerosmith bandmates: Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Bradley Whitford (rhythm guitar).

Current tour’s bandmates: The Loving Mary Band, with Marti Frederiksen (vocals, guitar), Elisha Hoffman (mandolin, bango), Rebecca Lynn Howard (bass), Suzie McNeil, (vocals, harmonica) Andrew Mactaggart (guitar), and Sarah Tomek (drums).

Dude looks like a … cowboy? Tyler decided to go country for first solo album—2016’s “We’re All Somebody From Somewhere”—in his nearly 50-year career. Seems like an odd choice for a guy known for dramatically wailing through symphonic rockers like “Dream On”—but he’s also the guy who was complicit in melding his Boston act’s '70s guitar sound with hip-hop on the Run DMC collaboration for “Walk This Way” in 1986. That worked out pretty dynamite, so maybe Honky Tonk Tyler’s on to something for the long term.

What to expect: Yes, Tyler will tour through original tracks from his solo venture, but even that release provided reassurance that he wouldn’t be abandoning his Aerosmith work any time soon. It includes a fiddle-backed version of “Janie’s Got a Gun,” and his current tour with the Nashville’s critically lauded Loving Mary Band will feature a cavalcade of twang-accented takes on the band's catalog of classics—and will finally satisfy the Stetson-tipping “Toys in the Attic” masses who have been begging for banjo on these cuts for decades.

Tickets: $17-$22 for general admission; artpark.net