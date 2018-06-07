Stanley Cup notebook: Trotz 'having a blast' as Cup run nears climax

LAS VEGAS – Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz is a man without a contract for next season but does he have any worries? Not a chance.

"I'm having a blast," Trotz said in advance of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final Thursday in T-Mobile Arena. "I’ve gone deep in Calder Cups and what have you. I don’t think you know how hard the season is. Going deep in the playoffs, it’s obviously a physical toll and a mental toll. But I think there’s a certain part of you that you find you’re able to enjoy it and keep going. I think the human spirit, when the mind gets real tired, and you think that you can’t do it, you can’t. When your mind is strong — we have strong minds on our team — you’re able to go way further than you ever thought you could. That’s what you find out when you get these opportunities."

Trotz, 55, is from Winnipeg and is friends with fellow Winnipegger and longtime former New York Islanders center Butch Goring, a four-time Cup champion from 1980-83 after he was acquired at the trade deadline during the first Cup season.

"They kept getting knocked down, knocked down, and all of a sudden they get up and win four in a row. They realized what the next level is," Trotz said. "The Detroit Red Wings of the 1990s did the same thing. You talk to Steve Yzerman. He’ll tell you the same thing. I think it was 13 or 14 years before he finally got his first Cup. He’s one of the greatest leaders of all time. If you ever met him, he’s fantastic. I think all of these experiences help you find out how much you can take and how much you can give. You realize you can give a lot."

Trotz has routinely deflected talk of his own status during the playoffs, to the point where it has not even been brought up much in this series. A bigger talking point has been how much Trotz has become a bit of a celebrity himself and is like his players in that he's mostly stayed in his hotel during the final.

"I haven’t done a whole lot. I’ve walked to the coffee shop and I walked back to the hotel and made some phone calls at my work," he said. "For the most part stayed out of sight. This (tapping his face) is pretty recognizable now. I can’t go anywhere so just sort of stay close to home right now."

Trotz is fifth all-time in regular-season victories with 762 but the four ahead of him – Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Ken Hitchcock and Al Arbour – all have Cups to their name. Until this year, Trotz had never been past the second round in either Nashville or Washington.

Trotz, who passed Lindy Ruff for No. 5 on the wins list with No. 736 on Dec. 30 against New Jersey, knows all about expansion teams. He spent 15 years as the first coach of the Predators from their birth in 1998 until his firing in 2014. Trotz had multiple options that summer to continue his career and landed the Capitals job, putting together four straight 100-point seasons.

During this run, Washington players say Trotz has done a great job not letting his own status be a distraction and pushing the right buttons when needed. Notable was the decision to start the playoffs with backup goalie Philipp Grubauer when starter Brayden Holtby was struggling. The move didn't work initially as Grubauer played poorly during two losses to Columbus but it allowed Holtby time to rest and find his game.

"There were a couple times we weren't playing great hockey throughout the year and he let us know," said winger T.J. Oshie. "He challenged us and I think the message got through. It was something that was very good for the hockey club. That was one of the only differences I've noticed. This year, we've got everyone all in. The coaching staff with their meetings, the right delievers or sending the right messages, the training staff, everyone working toward the goal."

Trotz has entertained the media this posteason by skating the team's "hot lap" during its morning skates. He's mimicked the Patrick Kane "real smooth" Gatorade ads. He's even joked he hasn't joined his players' Mario Kart competitions in the hotel.

"They don’t need me in there. They’re too competitive. I’d get absolutely crucified there," Trotz said. "They would demolish me in that. I’m not a video game guy. If you had 'Pong' or something like that. That tells you where I come from."

...

The Golden Knights made a couple of lineup switches for Game 5, inserting former Sabres winger William Carrier into the lineup and returning David Perron to the group after he was a scratch for Game 4.

Tough guy Ryan Reaves, who scored a goal in the Game 5 clincher at Winnipeg and the opener of this series and Ryan Carpenter both sat out. Carrier had missed the last 10 games with an undisclosed injury.