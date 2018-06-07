Southwestern QB Cole Snyder verbally commits to Rutgers

Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder, a first team All-Western New York selection at punter last fall, still has one more season to go with the Trojans but won't let his college decision linger into the summer let alone the start of the new season.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller has verbally committed to Big Ten school Rutgers.

"I went out there in the spring and I really enjoyed the campus and the facilities," Snyder said. "I got to know the coaches, I liked them as people and what they're trying to build at Rutgers."

Southwestern coach Jehuu Caulcrick said Rutgers is the right fit for Snyder.

"One is the program has re-builded," said Caulcrick, who played collegiately at Michigan State. "They have the mindset of having a chip on their shoulder. They have a mindset of starting fresh. That's a good fit for Cole because he's played his whole career with a chip on his shoulder (due to those who think he's too short for QB) it. The type of offense they run suits his game well. He's a pro-style quarterback. They do a lot of things similar to what we do here."

Snyder, a three-sport athlete, has helped Southwestern reach back to back Class C Section VI finals in his two seasons as starter. He threw for 1,587 yards and 18 touchdowns last year with just three interceptions – completing 113 of his 211 passes. He has thrown for 36 touchdowns and four interceptions the past two seasons.

Snyder also had offers from Maine, Lafayette and New Hampshire.

"I just really liked the school and my dad asked me 'where else would I rather go?' I didn't have an answer so I just committed," Snyder said.

Committing now means Snyder can devote his focus this summer to helping Southwestern succeed this coming season -- participating in passing leagues and working out. He does not plan on attending any more football camps out of the area in hopes of gaining attention from a college suitor because that's already happened.