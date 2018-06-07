Sean Kirst: A lost toddler, a searching teen and the sheer chance that led to a rescue

Teddy Braidich decided it was time to turn around. He was riding his ATV Wednesday along an isolated stretch of CSX railroad tracks in Sheridan, in northern Chautauqua County, responding to a plea for help passed along by his mother.

A neighbor's toddler was lost in the woods, just west of Silver Creek, near railroad tracks used routinely by freight trains. A coalition of police and fire departments quickly responded, under command of the Sheridan Fire Department, and a Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office helicopter began making passes overhead. By the time Teddy, 17, joined the search, it was pushing toward 6:30 p.m. on a cool evening, and the 2-year-old already had been missing for two hours.

Rachel Braidich called her son and asked him to take part because "he knows every inch of those woods between Silver Creek and Dunkirk," she said.

He had barely gotten started before he learned that public safety officials were asking civilian rescuers to leave the woods, so K-9 units would not confuse potential scents. Teddy, aware of that request, stopped his ATV on a gravel path, at least a mile from the nearest road. He turned off the engine so the sound did not overwhelm him while he spoke, then started to call his father, Chris Braidich, to let him know he was heading back.

In that brief instant of quiet, "I heard a baby crying," Teddy said.

Almost at the same moment, help arrived. Teddy, looking along tracks that cut through the woods toward the horizon, saw a man in a yellow emergency jacket crawling out from beneath a CSX freight train that had been parked there for weeks.

Jim Tytka Jr., 39, assistant chief of the Silver Creek Volunteer Fire Department, had joined the search with a fellow assistant chief, Adam Graf. The lost child lived in a house along Route 5, a house separated by a line of woods from the CSX and Norfolk Southern tracks, divided themselves by a wooded median.

The two assistant chiefs decided to split up. Tytka walked for at least a mile along the lonely CSX tracks, within calling distance of Graf. The task was monumental, trying to find one lost toddler amid a sea of trees. Tytka asked himself when it would make sense to turn around, to change directions and start searching the far side of the tracks.

Some internal voice kept saying "just go another 100 yards," Tytka recalled, and he has no way of explaining why he chose that particular moment to crawl beneath the parked train. Once he did, he glanced up and saw a teenager on an ATV. It was Teddy, who sprinted toward Tytka, relieved at the arrival of an adult rescuer.

"Sir," he said. "I thought I heard a baby cry!"

Tytka admits it: He was initially skeptical, thinking the teen had probably heard a bird or some other animal in the woods. Still, he radioed back and asked for the sheriff's helicopter to move out of range to make it easier to hear, and then he and Teddy began moving up and down the tracks, shouting the child's name.

"I had walked maybe 100 yards, and all of a sudden I hear a little …. what?" Tytka said, trying to describe the faint sound. He stopped and shouted, "Where are you?"

This time, a tiny voice responded clearly, "I'm here."

Tytka and Braidich, their hearts racing, stepped into a wall of trees. The embankment quickly turned into a steep ravine with a drop of about 30 feet, with a slick area of mud and deep puddles on the bottom. The ground then rose into the other side of the ravine, and across that far slope was a fallen tree.

Behind that tree, shoeless and in a diaper and a T-shirt, was the child.

"He was pretty dirty on his legs and he had some scratches," Tytka said, "and he was hanging onto this stuffed dog."

Tytka radioed back that they had found the toddler. They guessed that he had been walking for at least a mile near the tracks, tumbled down the steep ravine and then climbed halfway out, on the other side. At the boy's home, where rescuers and family member had set up a command post, there was an explosion of joy, with some people applauding or leaping in the air.

As for Tytka, he and Teddy plunged down the ravine, using the side of their feet for balance. "He went left and I went right," Tytka said, and the teen managed to end up behind the toddler. He lifted him across the log, handing him to Tytka. The child held onto the stuffed dog and grabbed tight to the firefighter's neck, while Tytka – for a moment – was swept up in emotion.

"I have a 2-year-old of my own at home," he said. "I thought to myself, 'This could be mine.' "

Together, they climbed out of the ravine. By the time they reached the top, another firefighter – Dalton Neubauer – was already bearing down on them in an ATV. Tytka jumped on, the little boy still clinging hard. When they reached an ambulance, Tytka had to convince the toddler to let go.

To everyone involved, the sequence of events – down to the spot and moment where Teddy shut down his ATV – came together in an almost-impossible way. Officials have not identified the family of the child, whose disappearance "was a freak accident," Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph A. Gerace said.

His investigators told him the boy was playing on a patio while his mother stepped into another room to do some laundry. In that instant, the family dog ran into the woods, and the boy pursued the dog, then apparently lost his bearings and kept wandering.

Laura Wittenzellner, a longtime Silver Creek school bus driver, said she routinely picks up two older children in that family. The parents are attentive, Wittenzeller said, always waiting with their children at drop-off and pickup time. But on Wednesday, Wittenzeller received a more upsetting reception when she arrived there after school.

In the driveway, the distraught mother ran to her, screaming that the 2-year-old was missing.

Wittenzellner dropped the bus at work, then returned to the house to see how she could help. Her first thought, she said, was to find someone who knows the woods. Rachel Braidich, who serves as executive director of the Dunkirk Housing Authority, is an old friend. Wittenzellner recalled how Rachel's husband, Chris, and their sons, Teddy and Sam, ride the trails all the time on ATVs.

After speaking with Wittenzellner, Rachel went looking for Teddy, a junior at Silver Creek who does landscaping work for a neighbor after school.

"He's a great kid," Wittenzellner said. "And nobody knows that like a bus driver."

Thursday, Teddy and Tytka took a walk along the same railroad tracks they searched before the child was found. That area is a long way from the closest road, and trains routinely roll up and down the tracks. No one needed to remind them of all the things that could have gone wrong.

For a while, they recalled the sequence of small and unlikely moments that brought them to the instant when they met, and then they prepared to get back to their lives. Teddy still has another week or two of school, while Tytka — on his lunch break — needed to return to work.

Before he left, the assistant chief turned toward the teenager, reached out a hand and said, "Thanks again."

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.