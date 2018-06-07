Roy-Hart, Brocton baseball teams prepare for state semifinals

In a season full of milestones, the Roy-Hart baseball team is most thankful for a loss.

The Rams’ lost their last regular-season game against league foe Medina, a team that they beat 8-1 earlier in the season.

Five victories later – including a Section VI championship – and they are preparing for Friday's Class B state semifinal, a first for the program.

“It showed that we aren’t unstoppable and that we can lose baseball games,” said Roy-Hart coach Mike Tarnowski. “From there on out, we wanted to keep it the same and keep the same urgency during practice as during games.”

The Rams’ got here by taking down Olean 12-9 to advance to regionals for the first time in school history, where they then defeated Midlakes 10-1. Roy-Hart (19-2) faces off against Section IV champion Seton Catholic (11-5) at 5 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School.

“There's been some close ones and there have been some not close ones, but I think overall just getting the feel of finishing games off,” Tarnowski said. “It’s pretty special, especially when you have a school district that hasn’t had too much success in the sport.”

The team is fueled by brothers Jacob and Charlie Bruning, who have proved that they can excel on the mound and the batters' box. Charlie, a junior and the younger of the two, started the game against Midlakes and also went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, walk and two runs. Jacob, a senior, came on in relief of Charlie and also went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Al Xapsos, Ben Schwab and Gavyn Boyle, an eighth-grader, also have also contributed to the Rams’ success. All five are a big part of why the team is averaging just less than 10 runs a game.

The Rams have never played Seton Catholic, winners of six straight.

“We matched up with Midlakes, who we’ve never played, and we didn’t change anything so we’re keeping it the same,” Tarnowski said. “Going into every single game we are keeping our routine, our rituals and just playing our type of baseball. I think that’s what's going to give us success.”

With a win, Roy-Hart would play for the state title Saturday at 1 p.m. at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton. Section XI champion Center Moriches faces Section II champion Albany Academy in Friday's other semifinal at 2 p.m.

Brocton readies for semifinal

Members of the Brocton baseball team have been dreaming of the chance to play in the state semifinal game since they were in seventh grade. They will get their chance Friday when they face off against Section IV's Deposit/Hancock as one of the final four Class D teams remaining in the state.

“We’ve always had the talent to get this far, so it's just great to see everything we’ve worked for all year long come together on the baseball field,” Brocton coach Ray Rosa.

Brocton (17-2) finished the season undefeated in its league and is playing in the state semifinal for the first time in school history. Rosa said the team has stayed calm and collected during games and practices, something that he thinks has contributed to its success.

“They don’t look like a team that has won all that, in practice they are hungry,” Rosa said. “They know what's at stake and they want to get that final championship game. They’ve just looked really relaxed and calm and I think that's just a testament of how much they want to continue and win these next two games.”

Practice has focused this week on fine-tuning some things before they leave for Binghamton. Brocton's bats have come alive this postseason as they’ve racked up 26 runs in the past four games.

They face a new challenge in Deposit/Hancock (14-1), a team consisting of players from both Deposit and Hancock High Schools. This is the second year they have been a combined team, and they’ve made the state semifinal in both seasons. The game begins at 5 p.m. Friday at NYSEG Stadium.

“No matter what happens this weekend everybody is proud of the team,” Rosa said. “Win or lose this weekend, it doesn’t erase the ride that this ball club has given everybody. It's just something they will remember for the rest of their lives. This is a special baseball team, and hopefully, we can continue the ride and bring the state championship game back to Brocton.”

With a win, Brocton would play Saturday at 10 a.m. at Binghamton University against the winner of Friday's 2 p.m. semifinal between Section X champion Aldrich-Waddington and Section II champion Fort Plain.