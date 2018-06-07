Reporters' Notebook: June 7, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from comedian Joan Rivers, born Joan Alexandra Molinsky on this date in 1933, “I hate housework. You make the beds, you do the dishes, and six months later, you have to start all over again.”

SWING AND SWAY – Period dress is encouraged as the historic Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive, holds a 1940s Dinner Dance from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday. There will be Swing dance lessons, music by the Ladies First Big Band, a catered buffet and a cash bar. Tickets are $30. For tickets and info, call 810-3210 or visit buffalocentralterminal.org.

PICNIC TABLES – All food, beverages and activities are free as Augustana Lutheran Church, 3143 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda, hosts its fourth annual Community Picnic from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment includes juggling, magic and balloons. Donations will be accepted for Ken-Ton Closet, which provides clothing and supplies for Ken-Ton children in need. For more info, call 832-7520.

Picnic food, including grilled shrimp and Krolick’s barbecue chicken, will be offered when St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, holds its annual Family Fun Fest from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be children’s games, a garden booth and a baked goods sale. Providing music will be Slim Chance and Party Hound. Drawings are at 7:15 p.m. for the theme tray raffle and 8:15 p.m. for the 10-prize Super Raffle.

FILL THE FREEZER – St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish holds its 10th annual Get Ready for Summer Meat Raffle with prizes from Lorigo’s Meating Place at 7 p.m. Friday in St. James Church Hall, 500 Terrace Blvd., Depew. Doors open at 6. Admission is $5 and includes a sandwich, beer, pop and snacks. For more info, visit BMTDepew.org.

AMVETS Post 7275, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, holds a meat raffle Saturday, with doors open at 6 p.m. and first spin at 7. Admission is $5 advance, $6 at the door, and includes beer and pop. Outside snacks are allowed, but no outside alcoholic beverages. For tickets, call 681-8387.

HONOR ROLL – Lockport Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey has been appointed to serve on the 16-member Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. A former Common Council president, she has been mayor since 2014.

Sherman Central School sixth grade math and science teacher Joel Fisher has been given the 2018 Teacher of the Year Award by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York. A volunteer firefighter who stresses fire safety, he organizes an annual Fire Prevention Day at the school.

** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA **

** FIRST CITIZENS – Prominent Western New York pioneers are spotlighted in “Meet Our Past,” a new hour-long tour which debuts at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster.

Docents will lead small groups through scenes from the lives of surveyor and Holland Land Co. agent Joseph Ellicott, War of 1812 heroes Dr. Cyrenius Chapin and Erastus Granger; and Margaret St. John, whose house was the only dwelling left standing after British soldiers burned Buffalo in 1813.

Tours are by reservation only and will begin every 20 minutes after 2 p.m. Tickets are $12. For more info and reservations, call 741-7032.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dottie Koziej, Bill Feasley, Ross Markello, Willie Nile, Lynn Bass, Kevin Lickers, Nicole M. Komin, Mary Anne Cappellino, Rose Coleman, Sister Mary Amelia Pieczynski, Ricky Bugman, Kayla Hoffman, Kevin Carr, Tony Domagala, Viola De Graffenried, Patrick Sahr, James Michael Kelley, Vesna Norkovic, Nancy Blake-Bartkowiak, Theo Walter Daniel Podsiadlo, Scott Mutka, Jim Graham, Douglas Busse Jr., Aaron Taylor and Chief Don Szumigala.

