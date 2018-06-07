Post Time: Gronkowski trainer has firsthand knowledge of Patriot Way

ELMONT - It’s only fitting that Gronkowski trainer Chad Brown is well versed in the Patriot Way.

The 39-year-old trainer will saddle the strapping dark brown colt named after Western New York native and All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski, on Saturday afternoon in the 150th Belmont Stakes.

Introduced by one of his clients, Sol Kumin, Brown has had the good fortune of sitting down with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and absorbing the wisdom of the five-time Super Bowl champion.

"I’ve been able to meet coach Belichick and I’ve had a couple really nice dinners with him and pick his brain a bit,” said Brown. “We go back and forth about how our jobs are similar at the high end of the sport managing a lot of horses and a lot of people. He’s got huge staff and a lot of players. I ask him for advice, particularly around leadership, winning and how to get the most out of people,” said Brown.

One comparison he’s discussed with Belichick surrounds when to make the decision to cut loose a high-priced yearling purchase when they haven’t performed up to par versus a top draft pick in football who’s not getting it done. Other areas Belichick has mentored Brown about revolve around how to lead, manage and hold accountable a large staff of employees.

The dinners have resulted in providing Brown with a management philosophy he has tried to implement around his barn where he manages 165 employees and 230 horses. “I find him to be extremely brilliant, a deep thinker; he’s very reserved and calculated about what he says and does. He has great experience on how to get the most out of people,” said Brown of Belichick.

Even though Belichick was clearly in the Team Justify camp at the Preakness, Brown won’t hold that against him. With the addition of Gronkowski to the barn and with several other former and current Patriots owning one of his trainees, Elysea’s World, he has since jettisoned his boyhood team, the Joe Montana-led 49ers for the Pats.

Brown will try to get the most out of the son of Lonhro on Saturday afternoon and disrupt the Triple Crown plans of Justify in the final leg of the Triple Crown. The Gronk is 12-1 on the morning line, and Eclipse winning jockey Jose Ortiz will be in the irons.

Owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, Gronkowski was transferred to Brown after the colt missed the Kentucky Derby due to illness. He was the first European qualifier for the Derby and was previously trained overseas by Jeremy Noseda. He came to Brown in good order targeting the Belmont as his first race in the United States.

“He’s coming into the race in fine shape. The horse has had a couple breezes, both very impressive. He’s come to me in good condition and he hasn’t put a foot wrong since he arrived,” said Brown.

The horse was offered by Phoenix to Brown with the premise of running in the Belmont, but only if he felt it was in the horse’s best interests. “I thought that was a pretty good deal, so I took the horse, and I’m happy I did because the horse seems like a really top race horse,” said Brown.

He has a few things working against him heading into the Belmont. He’s never raced past a mile in his six career races. All of his previous races were run either on turf or a synthetic surface. So running his first race in America at a mile-and-a-half on dirt will certainly present some challenges. Brown thinks the colt is up to it, and had an out from the ownership group if he didn’t think the horse could compete.

“It was a very unique situation with this horse who was on the Derby trail, then off, and now he’s here on short notice,” said Brown. “It really takes a special horse to be able to catch up to speed here and be ready to run a race like Saturday's. Based on what I’ve seen so far, I believe he’s up to it.”

The two-time Eclipse winning conditioner was not hesitant in his decision to run Gronkowski in the Belmont. “I feel there’s more to gain than to lose in this situation, because the horse is training so well and he looks so healthy physically,” said Brown.

He’ll certainly have Gronk Nation behind him around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday evening before 90,000 racing denizens.

The Gronk himself is expected to be in attendance on Saturday to see him run in the States for the first time. In mid-April, he purchased an interest in the horse, ramping up the hype surrounding the 1,300-pound colt.

Wrapping up Patriots mini-camp on Thursday, the All-Pro told reporters there’s a reason he’s had success and is currently riding a four-race winning streak. “It just shows, that if you name the horse my name, it’s going to make it, baby!”

Unfortunately for his backers his price may be driven down even further from his morning line by the mainstream, with bettors hopping on the Gronkowski train because of his name, not knowing some of the hurdles he’ll have to overcome at Big Sandy.

Brown has taken two shots at Justify with last year’s 2-year-old champion Good Magic in the first two legs, to no avail. He joked that he hoped someone else's horse would soften up Justify on Saturday, like Good Magic did in the Preakness.

That experience though, especially after seeing a potential vulnerability of the dual classic winner in Baltimore, may be the difference training a horse like Gronkowski.

With a little Patriot luck on his side, it would be apropos should he pull the upset and thwart Justify's Triple Crown bid.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.

The field for the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes: