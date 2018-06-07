PENDERS, Mary Concetta "Connie" (Fiore)

PENDERS - Mary Concetta "Connie" (nee Fiore)

June 5, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward F.; loving mother of Carl Francis, Judith Penders O'Mara, Donna, Craig, Peggy (Phil) Tronolone, and Sally Penders; cherished grandmother of Brandon (Stephanie), Sarina, Kyle, Alexandra, and Daniel; dearest sister of Frank (late Esther) Fiore, the late Thomas (Lucy), late Paul (Mary), and late Eleanor (late James); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Friday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca (716-674-5776), where a prayer service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church, West Seneca. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com