PANOWICZ - James R. June 5, 2018, of North Tonawanda, NY. Loving life partner of Marie J. Wall; dear father of Shawn LaBombard; son of the late Linda (Wurthmann) and Raymond Panowicz; brother of Susan M. (Lanny) Printup, Daryl (Amy Cummer) Rogowski and Kevin (Melanie) Rogowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. Wedekindt FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com