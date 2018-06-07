No charges against driver in Newstead auction accident

No charges will be placed against the employee who lost control of a handicap van and struck four people at an auto auction in Newstead, said a spokesman from the New York State Police.

Robert Henning Jr., 75, of Akron, was driving the van into the auction area Tuesday when his knee inadvertently engaged the accelerator that was located underneath the steering wheel, police said. The van struck four people, sending three of them to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

"We believe it was totally accidental," said Trooper James O'Callaghan, State Police public information officer. "It's still under investigation, but the root cause of the van accelerating was accidental."

Henning "ultimately regained control before striking the wall," said O'Callaghan. "It could have been worse; he could have pinned them against the wall."

The injured parties, ages 39 to 44, were in stable condition Wednesday at ECMC, said O'Callaghan. The 39-year-old suffered a head injury. The two others were treated for broken bones, he said.

Henning is a 15-year employee with ADESA Buffalo, 12200 Main St., said Gene Rodriguez, senior director public relations for KAR Auction Services, Inc., the parent company of ADESA headquartered in Indianapolis.

The ADESA Buffalo auction site encompasses 150 acres, said Tobin Richer, senior vice president for corporate communications for KAR Auction Sales. ADESA Buffalo employs 240 people at its site in Newstead.

This is not the first serious accident – involving a worker driving a vehicle for auction – at the ADESA auction house in Newstead.

In April 2008, William Bushnell, 54, was walking through the bays where the vehicles are displayed when a worker who was pulling a truck into a bay lost control of the vehicle. The temporary employee was moving a Dodge truck when it accelerated and pinned Bushnell against a cement wall, according to an article at the time in The Buffalo News.

Bushnell, who was struck by a truck and pushed against the wall, was taken to ECMC where he died. The force of impact partially collapsed the wall.

In October 2015, eight people were injured after a 78-year-old man crashed a BMW SUV inside a Boston-area ADESA injuring eight people, reported the Boston Globe. The driver – identified by ADESA as a contract worker – drove the SUV in the warehouse when the vehicle accelerated, struck the people and became lodged in the cement wall.

In August 2012, a 43-year-old man from Stouffville, Ont., died after being pinned against a concrete wall by a van inside ADESA Toronto, reported the Toronto Sun. The van was driven by a 69-year-old ADESA driver.

KAR Auction Sales operates 75 ADESA facilities throughout North America, said Richer of KAR. In 2013, the company instituted an intensive auto auction safety program, Safe T. Sam Training, that requires all employees to complete the safety course when hired and repeat the training each year for the duration of employment.

Tuesday's accident at ADESA Buffalo remains under investigation by ADESA officials, said Rodriguez.

"We take this situation very seriously and are working closely with authorities on their investigation," said Rodriguez. "We are also conducting an internal investigation to determine the root cause."