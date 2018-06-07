My View: Watching beloved birds bobbing in the barn

By Ken Brown

My friends are back. They left last fall on a journey that took them through the southern states and eventually to Mexico. I can't help but notice that they return every year just as the Stanley Cup playoffs hit the second round. I'm sure they did not expect the mid-April weather to include snow and cold, but they seemed happy to be.

My friends are a pair of phoebes. This rather dull-colored bird is about the size of a sparrow and has nested in my barn for well over 20 years. I'd like to think it's the same two birds, but songbirds only live a handful of years, so I will settle for the offspring, of the offspring, of the offspring of the original pair.

I'm not a birder, never have been, never will. But it's not my fault, it's my mom’s. She shared with me the gene on her X chromosome that leaves me colorblind to reds and greens. It's hard to identify birds when the colors don't stand out. For me, trying to see a cardinal sitting in a distant tree is futile. A red-tailed hawk is simply a hawk; a ruby crowned kinglet – yeah, right.

Oh sure, I'm pretty good on the easy ones – robins, blue jays, gold finches and even a bobolink or flicker (if they and their white backsides are flying straight away from me), but a chipping sparrow and his red cap – won’t happen.

The barn seems to be an ideal spot to nest. The center beam below the ceiling joists has no access to red squirrels and birds of prey seem not to enter. The phoebe’s biggest worry was “Sexy” the cat, but we lost him to cancer last summer. And even then, the danger was only when the little ones left the nest. The smart ones will flutter around in the barn until they have their wings under them. But on occasion, the initial flight finds them fluttering to my porch railing much like Woodstock on his way to Snoopy’s nose.

Cats and birds don't mix so I should explain that “Sexy” came to us in the usual way. Daughter goes to college, daughter gets a cat, daughter graduates and moves home with the cat, daughter moves to New York City sans cat, but I digress.

Why is the phoebe my favorite bird? They “bob” their tails when they land. I can see bobs! There is no need to search for red, pink, green or rust-colored feathers. I know them instantly by the “bob.” Be it on a weather vane, a limb, a wheelbarrow handle or mower left on the lawn – two, three, four or more bobs, every time they land.

They are a delight to watch from my front porch. The adults swoop and swerve to capture small flying insects in mid-air that are too small for me to see. Their eyesight must be fantastic. After a successful catch they swoop back into the barn to feed the little ones. Time and time again, a hundred times a day.

My romance with phoebes began 50 years ago, when a pair would nest under the eave of a family cabin in Arcade. After a season of a nest teetering on the edge of a log, Dad nailed a small platform in the same spot in hopes that the phoebes would return to the more secure site. They did.

Mom was the first to clue me in on the tail “bobs,” long before we realized I had a color handicap. Up until then, all small birds were sparrows.

There are other times when I'm sure I miss colors ... splendid sunsets, rainbows, fireworks, a perennial garden. I see them, but I don't gasp like others do. I understand there are special glasses to help colorblind folks like me, but I'll pass. You can't miss what you never had.

Ken Brown, who lives in South Wales, welcomes the return of birds in the spring.