MOORE, Mandy Lee (Lewis)

MOORE - Mandy Lee (nee Lewis)

Entered into rest June 3, 2018. The beloved of Albert Moore Sr.; the dearest mother of Barbara Lorraine (late Fattah) Muhammad, of Richmond, VA, Albert (late Talia) Moore Jr., Valerie J. Moore, Dennis D. (Lynn) Moore of North Brunswick, NJ, Alvin (Roslyn) Moore of Houston, TX and the late Clarence Moore; also survived by 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 9th, 2018 at 10 AM at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com