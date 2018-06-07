MANN, Mary Ann (Cramer)

86, of North Tonawanda, on June 6, 2018. Wife of the late Herbert A. Mann. Loving mother of Brian (Aleta) Mann, the late Maureen L. Mann, Marianne E. Mann, Daniel R. (Julie) Mann, Patrick J. (Gwen) Mann. Sister of Theodore (Barbara) Cramer and predeceased by 7 siblings. Also survived by eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends received by the family on Friday 3-6 p.m. at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, where services will be held at 6 p.m. that evening. Interment will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.